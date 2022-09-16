WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Create Polls Within Chats; How It Works? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta is evolving steadily by rolling out new features. We just saw that the platform is making it easy to import chat backups locally on devices. Another upcoming feature will be the ability to create polls for group chats. Initially, reports hinted at this ability a few months back and now the latest beta version of the app reveals that work was happening behind the scenes.

WhatsApp Beta Includes Ability to Create Polls

WABetaInfo reports that the Android beta version 2.22.10.11 update will include the ability to create polls though the feature is under development. With this feature, group chat participants will be able to create and share polls with other members of the group. What's more, it will is tipped that users can add up to 12 options to the polls but we can expect some changes before the rollout of this feature.

As usual, the report has shared a screenshot as shown above, which is an indication that the ability to create polls within chats will be available within the usual chat action sheet that houses other media-sharing options. It clearly shows that to create a poll, users have to just click on the icon to open the chat action sheet and choose the Polls option. We will get to know more details on how to create polls once the feature is rolled out to users.

The screenshot shows an individual chat conversation, which makes us believe that the ability to create polls will be rolled out to both one-on-one and group chats.

When to Expect This WhatsApp Feature?

While the feature is not available in the 2.22.10.11 version of WhatsApp beta for Android, it is likely to be rolled out in a future iteration. We can also expect the same shortcut to be rolled out to WhatsApp Desktop beta and iOS beta versions via a future update. There is no word on when this feature will be rolled out to the stable version of the app.

Rival platforms that allow communities and large groups to interact such as Telegram and Twitter offer polling features to their users for years now. While WhatsApp is lagging behind them in implementing the feature, it is good that the platform is planning to roll out the same for its users.

