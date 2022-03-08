Just In
WhatsApp Likely Tests New Group Polling Feature On iOS
The Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is gearing up to roll out many new features including a new tab for communities and message reactions. Now, it is speculated that the app is working on a new group polling feature for its users to create polls within WhatsApp groups. Notably, rival apps such as Telegram and Twitter already have the polling feature.
WhatsApp Group Polling Feature
As per a report by WABetaInfo, this new feature will let anyone in the WhatsApp group to create or respond to polls on the groups. Users who choose not to create or respond to a poll can also view the results of the poll. It reveals that polls on WhatsApp groups will be end-to-end encrypted similar to the other messages on the platform.
Notably, it remains unknown how many options can be added to the polls within the groups on the instant messaging platform. For the uninitiated, Telegram offers up to 10 options to polls while Twitter lets users add up to four options.
Going by the report that has shared a screenshot revealing what we can expect from the new group polling feature. As per the report, the feature was spotted in the iOS version 22.6.0.70 beta version. Reportedly, it is under development for now and it is yet to be confirmed when this feature will be rolled out to the users.
Other New WhatsApp Features
Besides this, WhatsApp is expected to introduce message reactions along with new settings that will let users manage reaction notifications. A new tab for commodities, the ability to pause and resume voice recordings on the Android version of its app and more. These capabilities are said to be on cards and will be rolled out sometime soon.
Recently, it was hinted that the company is in plans to introduce a new user interface for voice calls on its platform. It is claimed that the new UI makes the interface of the app while the group call interface is quite similar to the one on a simple voice call. The redesigned UI shows a voice waveform that appears when each user speaks along with a special wallpaper in the background. It is available for the beta testers of its iOS app alone.
