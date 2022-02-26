Upcoming WhatsApp Features To Expect Right Now Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The instant messaging platform WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta is best known for adding numerous features and improvements to deliver a good user experience. We are coming across several reports on a daily basis hinting at the upcoming features. Some of these features are quite interesting and might definitely add to the usability of the app.

Usually, WhatsApp tests the upcoming features on the beta versions of its Android and iOS apps before rolling out the same to all users. Going by the same, here we have listed some upcoming features that are likely under testing for now. Check out these new features that could be rolled out anytime soon.

Search Message Shortcut

Recently, WhatsApp is working on a new feature termed Search Message Shortcut for Android users. This feature lets users to look for a particular message within a chat by going to a profile. It is available to some Android beta users and is working on bringing the same to iOS users.

Message Reactions

The instant messaging app is also working on a new feature called Message Reactions as seen on Instagram. This feature is touted to be under development for the Desktop version as well. It lets users react from one of the six emojis that are listed.

Camera Media Bar

WhatsApp is claimed to be working on a new feature called Camera Media Bar. It is said to have the scrollable media bar removed so that users can pick their favorite images and videos that they want to share with other users quickly. The report regarding this feature is claimed to restore the scrollable media bar in the camera functionality. This will be rolled out to users of the latest iOS beta version of the app.

Emoji Shortcuts

WhatsApp is bringing new features to the Universal Windows Platform-based app that provides quick access to emojis. When users type particular keywords prefixed with a colon, the app will show all the emojis related to the keyword. The feature can be accessed by downloading the latest beta version of the app from the Microsoft Store.

New Voice Calls UI

Besides these, WhatsApp is also prepping a new user interface for voice calls on its platform. The new UI makes the interface of the app while on a group call appears to be similar to a voice call. The redesigned UI shows the voice waveform wherever each user speaks with a special wallpaper in the background. The feature is available for beta testers of the iOS version of the app.

