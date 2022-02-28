WhatsApp Users Can Now Create Links To Join While Using The App; Here’s How News oi-Megha Rawat

WhatsApp has been developing a number of new features to improve the user experience. WhatsApp has been observed testing a feature that would allow users to establish links to join calls on the messaging app, following the addition of a new search tool and message replies.

WhatsApp Call Link Generation

WhatsApp has already made it possible to join a call that had already started. It will now be possible for the host to create a WhatsApp call link and invite other contacts. WhatsApp will soon make it easier for users to join calls by using call links, according to Wabetainfo. The call host will be able to create and exchange links with anyone in their contact list.

You can send the URL to people who aren't on your contact list. It's worth noting that in order to make a WhatsApp call using the link, a user must first register a WhatsApp account if he doesn't already have one as WhatsApp calls are encrypted from beginning to end.

The feature would differ slightly from what is already accessible on Messenger Rooms. Anyone, including non-Facebook users, can join the Messenger Room, however, the WhatsApp call can only be joined by those who have WhatsApp accounts. Currently, users cannot build call links because this function is under development but WhatsApp is working on providing this feature in a future version.

WhatsApp's Search Message Shortcut

However, there is no information regarding the release of this function as the function is presently being developed by WhatsApp. Users need to wait until the company officially announces it. Although the majority of innovations that surface during beta testing make it into the final version, WhatsApp does remove some features after testing them.

Aside from that, WhatsApp was recently observed working on a new search message shortcut, and the remnants of WhatsApp's message reactions feature have been spotted on WhatsApp Desktop beta once again. WhatsApp users will soon be able to respond to messages with emojis. In a message, users will be able to choose from six different emoji alternatives. The capability was discovered in the messaging app's beta version.

Best Mobiles in India