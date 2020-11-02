WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Expected Soon: Here’s How It Works News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp is all set to get many new features from time to time. While we are hearing about numerous features, one thing that is long-rumored is the ability to send disappearing messages. Now, it looks like this feature is all set to be rolled out soon to the instant messaging platform. Ahead of its official rollout, a lot of details about the feature have been revealed.

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature

As per a report by the WhatsApp tracker site, WABetaInfo, users of the instant messaging platform will be able to enable the disappearing messages anytime they want. But there won't be any option to customize the timing for the same. Once the option to disappearing messages is turned on, all the messages that you send will disappear after seven days, provided you don't open the chat during the period. Still, you can check the messages from those chats from the notification panel.

Also, the source cites that if you reply to a disappearing message, then the reply will remain in the chat. This will also show the quoted text even after the initial message has disappeared. If a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with the feature turned off, then the message will not disappear in the forwarded chat.

Furthermore, the report also notes that the disappearing messages within chats that are backed up can be found on Google Drive. However, the disappearing messages within a backed up file will not be visible in the restored file. In case, you have received disappearing images and videos, then you can save them in your camera roll. You will get an option 'Save to Camera Roll' that has to be enabled manually.

How To Enable Disappearing Messages Feature

Notably, the disappearing messages feature on WhatsApp will be available for Android, iOS, web/desktop and KaiOS users. It will not be turned on by default and you need to enable it manually. To do so, you need to go to an individual chat and tap the contact's name. On opening the Contact Info screen, you should enable disappearing messages. If prompted, you have to tap Continue. And, select On to enable the feature. Similarly, to disable this feature, you have to follow the same steps and select Off.

