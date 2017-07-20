WhatsApp to get PiP video calls feature soon

WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging app right now. The platform has over 1.2 billion monthly active users of which 200 million users are in India.

Following the ability to share any type of files, bundling photos into albums, etc., it looks like the Android version of WhatsApp will soon receive yet another interesting feature. Well, the talk is about the PiP video calling feature. With the WhatsApp beta version 2.17.265, Android users can get this feature. Notably, this version of WhatsApp will be enabled by default on the devices that run the Android O Developer Preview.

The upcoming PiP video calling feature will let you minimize the video call window into a small one in order to let you chat with other WhatsApp users without disconnecting the video call. Basically, you carry out both video calls and chats simultaneously with this feature.

The information regarding the roll out of the PiP video calls feature for Android users was revealed by the Twitter handle @WABetaInfo.

For now, there is no information on whether the small window for the video calls as shown in the screenshot above will be a floating window or not. If it is a floating window, then it would be easy for you to drag and drop the same wherever you want it to be on the screen.

Also, it remains to be unknown if the pop-out video calls can be continued after minimizing the WhatsApp window so that you can do any other task using your phone. If the latter happens, then WhatsApp will be one of the first video calling apps to facilitate multitasking on a smartphone.