WhatsApp Gets 'View Once' Feature: What Is It, How Does Work? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp has introduced multiple features lately. Now, the app is rolling out the disappearing images and videos feature after disappearing messages. The new feature called as the 'View Once' and it is similar to the Instagram disappearing media feature. In this new feature, when you send a video or image to someone, they will see it once then it will disappear automatically.

However, this feature is a bit different from Instagram because like the WhatsApp disappearing messages feature you have to on the 'View Once' mode for it. Let's dive into details to check if you have got this new feature yet.

WhatsApp 'View Once' Feature: How It Works

As per the report of WABetaInfo, the view once feature is now available for Android beta users in the Android 2.21.14.3 version. If you have not received this feature yet will get it in a future update. Besides, the iOS beta users will soon get the feature in the coming days.

Follow these steps to see if you got this feature:

Step 1: Open a chat and select any images or videos, then you can see a view-once icon near the caption bar.

Step 2: Now, click on this and send the images or videos. You are also notified when the reader has opened it.

Moreover, if you disable read receipts, the recipient can still see if you have opened the photo or video; however, you won't be able to see when the recipient opened your images or videos. On the other hand, if you are sharing a disappearing image or videos in a group, then you can see when other participants open your photos even if you have disabled your read receipts.

In group, you can also check who all have opened your images or videos by going to the "Message Info" section. Even your blocked contacts can open those photos and videos in the group but they cannot message or call you. However, the new feature does not support screenshot detection like Instagram. So, if the recipient will take a screenshot, WhatsApp won't notify you.

Best Mobiles in India