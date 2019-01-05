ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

WhatsApp Gold virus: How to stay protected from hoax messages

Here’s how you can stay protected from fake messages on WhatsApp.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    WhatsApp is one of the major means that people opt to when it comes to sending hoax messages. The spread of fake information results in several incidents such as lynching. To avoid such incidents, the Indian government instructed WhatsApp to take necessary measures to fix the spread of misinformation. And, the messaging app came up with many new changes to make this possible.

    WhatsApp Gold virus: How to stay protected from hoax messages

     

    Still, the hoax messages are spreading and the latest is related to WhatsApp Gold. It is a hoax message that is spreading rapidly. It is set up by a group of scammers and is meant to persuade the users to believe that the company has rolled out a secret update called WhatsApp Gold. This updated version of the messaging app is said to have rolled out many new features.

    It is a fake message and comes with a link. It states that the update can be downloaded on clicking on the link. The message also has the word Martinelli. And, on clicking on this link, you will download malware and not a new version of the app.

    Stay protected from WhatsApp hoax messages

    If you receive such messages on WhatsApp, you need to know that is easy to send fake and hoax messages on the platform. You should stop forwarding these messages to your contacts, which is important to avoid the spread of rumors and fake information. Any message that comes with a link should be ignored.

    Previous hoax messages

    Well, if you are using WhatsApp for a long time, you will know that a similar hoax message with the name Martinelli had circulated on it. It created panic among the users back then. The message read, "If you know anyone using WhatsApp you might pass on this. An IT colleague has advised that a video comes out from WhatsApp called martinelli do not open it, it hacks your phone and nothing will fix it. Spread the word." In reality, this is no such video.

     

    Via

    Read More About: whatsapp news apps
    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue