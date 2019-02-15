ENGLISH

WhatsApp will soon let you control who can add you to a group

Soon, you can get complete control on people adding you to new groups.

By

    WhatsApp has been rolling out new features on a timely basis. Especially, groups and admins have got many new features last year. Now, it looks like the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform is prepping another group related feature. Interestingly, it is a feature that many people had been waiting for long.

    WhatsApp will soon let you control who can add you to a group

     

    Going by new reports, WhatsApp is working on a group feature, which will let users get control over who can add them to groups. As of now, anyone can add you to any WhatsApp group without your consent. Now, with the upcoming feature, this will not happen as you can control who can actually add you to a group.

    Basically, people should have your permission before they add you to a new WhatsApp group. This new group feature will be similar to an invitation control mechanism. The report by WABetaInfo adds that the group feature is under testing and will be available only to select iPhone users using the beta version of the app. Later, we can expect the same to be made available for Android and Windows users.

    WhatsApp group invitation feature

    As this group invitation feature is under testing, it is inactive right now. Users can turn on this feature by heading to Settings → Account → Privacy → Groups. It has three options - Everyone, My Contacts and Nobody. As the names suggest, the first option will let anyone add you to a group without your permission. The 'My Contacts' option will let only your contacts on WhatsApp to add you to groups without an invite and others can add you only with an invite and you can either accept or decline the invite. The last one will require an invite for anyone to add you to a group.

    Do note that the report adds that you should act on the invite immediately. The group invite is said to expire within 72 hours of receiving the same.

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
