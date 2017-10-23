WhatsApp group voice calls feature likely coming soon

With a user base of over one billion, WhatsApp is introducing new features one by one to the users. After introducing live location sharing feature, the company seems to have rolled out the ability to make group voice calls.

In a latest iOS beta version of WhatsApp with the version number 2.17.70, the app is claimed to offer the group voice calls feature, claims a tweet by WABetaInfo. The tweet notes that the 2.17.70 iOS update has references to group calls. While a lot of hidden references about group voice calls were spotted only one was for group video calls. Apparently, it partially confirms the existence of group video calls.

Previously, WhatsApp was reported to be working on the ability to make group video calls and the same could be released in the next year. Facebook has a similar feature for groups in Messenger. As per the tweet, WhatsApp 2.17.70 sends a request to the server in order to ask if the user you are calling is busy in another group call.

This feature would be a boon to many users who are awaiting an option for group calls to be launched on the popular messaging service WhatsApp. As mentioned above, the references for the same have been spotted on the iOS app and we are yet to know when the Android users will receive the ability or when the stable version of WhatsApp with the group calling feature will be rolled out to the users.

WhatsApp's recent addition - live location feature on Android offers the ability for users to share real-time updates on their location with their contacts. We have already seen about this feature that is very different from the already existing location sharing feature on the app. Also, the standalone app for WhatsApp Business has also been introduced in the beta version for many users.