WhatsApp Groups Get New Features: 32-Member Voice Calls, Reactions And More

WhatsApp is one of the buzzwords that is hitting the headlines almost every other day for the rollout of new features. Now, it has rolled out a slew of new features for its groups. These new features will be rolled out to WhatsApp Groups in the coming weeks for all users. Here are all the new features detailed below.

New WhatsApp Groups Features

Notably, WhatsApp introduced the highly talked about Reactions feature that lets users react to messages in the groups, the ability to share up to 2GB of files and more controls for the group admins. These features have been announced for WhatsApp Groups and will take time to be rolled out to all users.

Reactions

WhatsApp will roll out a new feature that will be inspired by Instagram and Facebook. In the past, users respond to text, media and other messages by sending a reaction. With this feature, users can share their opinion or expression quickly without sending new messages to respond to the messages.

File Sharing

WhatsApp is all set to increase the file sharing limit to support large files of up to 2GB. It claims that they are doing this so that users can collaborate on a project easily. The details about the file format will be revealed ahead of the official rollout of this feature.

Admin Controls

The WhatsApp Group admins have got a slew of new features that give them more authority over the group. The group admins will be able to remove errant and problematic messages from the group where everyone has messaged. For now, the limitations and exceptions of these new controls have not been revealed.

More Participants In Voice Calls

One of the most important features rolled out for WhatsApp Groups is the ability to host a voice call with up to 32 participants. This is a major upgrade from the eight participants limit. To accommodate more members, the app has changed how the call participants will be displayed on the screen. WhatsApp will use waveform graphics for the different group members in the voice call.

In a separate development, WhatsApp has also launched the much-awaited Communities feature for its users.

