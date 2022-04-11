WhatsApp Spotted Testing File Sharing ETA, New Drawing Tools In Beta Versions News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The instant messaging app WhatsApp has hit the headlines as it was spotted testing the ability to view the estimated time of arrival (ETA) of when sharing of large files will be rolled out to the app. This new feature is said to be in the beta testing phase for Android, iOS and web users. Besides this, another feature that provides drawing tools for iOS users has also been spotted.

WhatsApp To Get ETA Of Large Files

Already, a previous report suggested that WhatsApp was spotted testing the ability to send large files of up to 2GB. Now, a report by WABetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp is all set to add the estimated time of arrival (ETA) while sharing files via the app. The report notes that the feature has been spotted on the Android, iOS and web beta versions.

To be precise, this feature was spotted in the beta versions - 2.22.8.11 on Android, 22.8.0.74 on iOS, and 2.2209.3 on desktop. Initially, the feature was spotted only on desktop and was rolled out to Android and iOS. Notably, this new feature will be helpful when transferring large files via WhatsApp.

As reported by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has been rolling out the file sharing ETA feature for testers through its beta releases version. on Android and iOS. Also, the report has shared a screenshot to show that the new ETA label will be visible below the file name along with the percentage status, which shows the progress of file uploading for sharing.

Usually, WhatsApp allows users to share files of up to 16MB in size, irrespective of the platform. However, it is said to be under testing to increase the limit to up to 2GB, thereby making it in line with that of Telegram.

New WhatsApp In Drawing Tools

Besides the addition of the file sharing ETA, WhatsApp is tipped to be beta testing new drawing tools on iOS. As per a separate report by WABetaInfo, these new tools are a part of WhatsApp for iOS beta version 22.8.0.73 but not all beta users will get this feature right now.

These new drawing tools include two sharpened pencils over the default marker. Also, WhatsApp has moved the existing blur tool to the bottom bar where the two new pencils will be available along with the existing marker. Besides, there is a blur tool available under the color bar on the public release.

WhatsApp is said to bring the new drawing tools even to its Android beta version sometime soon. For now, there is no word on when the new file sharing ETA feature and new drawing tools will be rolled out to users via the stable update.

Other New WhatsApp Features

Recently, we have spotted beta releases of WhatsApp that roll out the ability to disable automatic saving of media files to the gallery for disappearing chats, new message reactions for Android users, and archived chats on Windows. Also, it came up with a series of updates to its voice message experience, including chat playback support and the ability to pick up voice messages from where it was left.

