WhatsApp Likely Tests Ability To Share Files Up To 2GB

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app has been rolling out several new features and updates for its users. One of the notable features under testing is the ability to share media files up to 2GB. As of now, this feature is currently under testing and only beta users of the app in select markets such as Argentina can use this feature.

Already, WhatsApp's biggest rival - Telegram lets users share up to 2GB of media files for the past two years. Now, it looks like WhatsApp is all set to bring this new feature for users who are awaiting the same.

WhatsApp Tests File Sharing Up To 2GB

Until now, WhatsApp lets users share only media files up to 100MB. Also, there has been no official confirmation from the company regarding the increase in its file-sharing limit or related features. Now, a WhatsApp beta tester from Argentina has shared a screenshot showing that there will be a media file sharing limit of up to 2GB.

As per a report by the WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, some beta users of WhatsApp for Android in Argentina are getting the ability to share files up to 2GB. Currently, this feature is under trial and it might get some changes. We can expect the same to be rolled out in the WhatsApp beta versions for users all over the world.

If this feature comes into existence, then WhatsApp users will find it easier to share large files directly via the app. It remains to be seen when this feature will be rolled to users on a timely basis.

Upcoming WhatsApp Features

As per another report, a new feature will let anyone in the WhatsApp group create or respond to polls on the groups. Users who choose not to create or respond to a poll can also view the results of the poll. It reveals that polls on WhatsApp groups will be end-to-end encrypted similar to the other messages on the platform.

Notably, it remains unknown how many options can be added to the polls within the groups on the instant messaging platform. For the uninitiated, Telegram offers up to 10 options to polls while Twitter lets users add up to four options.

