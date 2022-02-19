WhatsApp Likely Tests Document Preview Feature For Photos, Videos News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta is rolling out new features and capabilities from time to time to enhance the user experience. In a recent development, the app was spotted to be testing a feature that will let users see the full preview of images and videos shared as documents.

WhatsApp Preview Feature Spotted

As per a report by the fansite tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app is testing a new feature called Document Preview on the Android version of its app. This feature will show a large preview of the content that is sent over the app. Currently, this preview is available only for PDF files.

WhatsApp compresses images and videos that are shared, which reduces the quality. Eventually, the app forces users to send images as documents in order to retain the original quality of the photos and videos that are shared. Previously, it was not possible for users to preview the document and had to go to the file manager to view them. To make it easy for users, WhatsApp is likely testing the Document Preview feature that will let users view these files within the app.

Going by the report, the Document Preview feature is being rolled out to the WhatsApp Android Beta version 2.22.5.11. The platform notes that the app is in plans to enable the image preview in the upcoming updates, which means that the update might be available for a wider user base in the next few weeks.

For now, it is possible for users to access the preview of PDF files, thereby letting the preview documents before opening the same. With the ability to preview the images and videos, it will be possible for users to take a look at these files in the same way.

This is not the first time that WhatsApp is rollout out the ability to view larger previews for content on the app. Sometime last year, the company rolled out the ability to access larger and bolder previews. However, it was restricted only to the links shared via the app. Now, the same will be extended to photos and videos that are shared as documents within the app.

