WhatsApp Introduces Cover Photo; Here’s How The Feature Works
WhatsApp has been rumored to be working on Communities for quite some time. Meta-owned WhatsApp is apparently planning on a new feature that would allow users to choose their profile cover photo.
WhatsApp Cover Photo
As per WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, the messaging application is dealing with a better approach to deal with the WhatsApp list, "WhatsApp is presently chipping away at one more component for WhatsApp Business accounts: the capacity to set a cover photograph, in a future update."
The latest WhatsApp feature will be activated by adding a camera button to the business settings. In users' Business Settings, WhatsApp is going to add a camera option, allowing users to select an existing photo or create a new one to use as the cover photo.
Other users, including ordinary WhatsApp user accounts, will be able to see the cover photo if they visit the new business profile. Even if the screenshot was captured using WhatsApp Business for iOS, this will work. WhatsApp Business for Android will get the same feature as well.
WhatsApp Communities To Launch
WABetaInfo, a weblog that follows WhatsApp's progress, has provided an image of the app's UI that illustrates how WhatsApp Communities would be launched when the feature is released. Communities, as shown in the screenshot, will bring all of an admin's groups together in one area, allowing users to manage them more conveniently. Furthermore, Communities will allow WhatsApp users to communicate with all of their contacts at once.
By sending messages to all participants of the community's linked groups, it will be possible to reach everyone at once. There's no news yet on when WhatsApp's Android and iOS users will be able to join Communities.
For the uninitiated, a Community is a WhatsApp group that has control over several groups. Admins will manage communities, but they will have more influence over the interactions that take place in them and the rules that apply to them. According to previous reports, Communities, like WhatsApp groups, will be end-to-end encrypted and would provide admins with additional capabilities than WhatsApp groups to better manage all groups involved in the community.
Furthermore, previous reports have said that joining a community's group does not imply that members will be able to send a message to all members of the community's other groups. In addition, when a user leaves a community group, they will no longer be able to see related groups in the community.
