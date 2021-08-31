WhatsApp HOWZAT, Weird Is Wonderful Sticker Packs: How To Download News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp is known for rolling out many new features that make it one of the most popular messaging apps. A notable attraction of this platform is the sticker packs. As there is huge traction for stickers, WhatsApp has added two new sticker packs for its users - Howzat for cricket fans and Weird is Wonderful.

New WhatsApp Sticker Packs

With WhatsApp stickers, you can interact with your family and friends in a more expressive way similar to emoji and GIFs. It is definitely better than just sending simple text messages to others. As there is a demand for new stickers from users across its various versions, WhatsApp adds new sticker packs and updates the existing stickers on both iOS and Android platforms.

The latest additions as mentioned above - Howzat and Weird is Wonderful are added to the official sticker collection of the app. The first one will be appreciated by the cricket fans as its name indicates. It contains many stickers related to the cricket season. With a lot of discussion on the platform related to the sport, this new addition makes sense at this point in time. Given that India vs England Test series is on, we can expect it to be useful.

On the other hand, the Weird is Wonderful sticker pack introduced by WhatsApp contains a set of animated stickers for WhatsApp users. These stickers add a refreshing angle to the chats and the pack can be downloaded and used right away.

How To Download New WhatsApp Sticker Packs

To download these new WhatsApp stickers, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps on both Android and iOS.

Step 1: Open Google Play Store or Apple App Store and update WhatsApp to the latest version available.

Step 2: For the Howzat sticker pack, you need to tap the sticker pack link for the preview and download the pack.

Step 3: For the Weird is Wonderful sticker pack, you should click on the sticker pack link to get the preview and download the pack.

Step 4: Open any WhatsApp chat and tap the sticker button to choose the desired pack and send them to your contacts.

