Just In
- 10 min ago Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today; Get Annihilator, Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate
- 19 min ago Amazon miniTV Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 24 min ago BGMI Redeem Codes For August 31: Steps To Claim Stealth Brigade Set And Other Rewards
- 9 hrs ago Top Selling Smartwatches In The World, Q2 2021: Apple Watch 6, Galaxy Watch Active 2, Imoo Z6 4G And More
Don't Miss
- News Taliban control now-quiet Kabul airport after US withdrawal
- Finance ESAF Small Finance Bank Revises Interest Rates On FD: Current Rates Here
- Sports A day after the flag: Quartararo takes a big step towards MotoGP title
- Movies Malaika Arora Opens Up On Son Arhaan Leaving India For Higher Studies
- Education TS EAMCET Slot Booking 2021 Begins At tseamcet.nic.in
- Lifestyle Gowri Habba 2021: Date, Muhurat, Puja Timings, Rituals And Significance
- Automobiles Tata Punch Exteriors Revealed Ahead Of India Launch: Here Is Everything We Know So Far
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In September
WhatsApp HOWZAT, Weird Is Wonderful Sticker Packs: How To Download
WhatsApp is known for rolling out many new features that make it one of the most popular messaging apps. A notable attraction of this platform is the sticker packs. As there is huge traction for stickers, WhatsApp has added two new sticker packs for its users - Howzat for cricket fans and Weird is Wonderful.
New WhatsApp Sticker Packs
With WhatsApp stickers, you can interact with your family and friends in a more expressive way similar to emoji and GIFs. It is definitely better than just sending simple text messages to others. As there is a demand for new stickers from users across its various versions, WhatsApp adds new sticker packs and updates the existing stickers on both iOS and Android platforms.
The latest additions as mentioned above - Howzat and Weird is Wonderful are added to the official sticker collection of the app. The first one will be appreciated by the cricket fans as its name indicates. It contains many stickers related to the cricket season. With a lot of discussion on the platform related to the sport, this new addition makes sense at this point in time. Given that India vs England Test series is on, we can expect it to be useful.
On the other hand, the Weird is Wonderful sticker pack introduced by WhatsApp contains a set of animated stickers for WhatsApp users. These stickers add a refreshing angle to the chats and the pack can be downloaded and used right away.
How To Download New WhatsApp Sticker Packs
To download these new WhatsApp stickers, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps on both Android and iOS.
Step 1: Open Google Play Store or Apple App Store and update WhatsApp to the latest version available.
Step 2: For the Howzat sticker pack, you need to tap the sticker pack link for the preview and download the pack.
Step 3: For the Weird is Wonderful sticker pack, you should click on the sticker pack link to get the preview and download the pack.
Step 4: Open any WhatsApp chat and tap the sticker button to choose the desired pack and send them to your contacts.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
21,830
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
57,466
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
59,999
-
15,630