ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WhatsApp Introduces Fact-Checking Feature, But India Will Have To Wait

    By
    |

    WhatsApp is updating its service that allows users to verify the forwarded messages. The new feature allows users to search the contents of viral messages to fact-check misinformation. Users can begin fact-checking forwarded messages on WhatsApp with the new magnifying glass icon. However, the fact-checking feature won't be coming to India, at least for now.

    WhatsApp Introduced New Feature To Verify Forwards

     

    New WhatsApp Feature

    Going into the details, a magnifying glass icon appears next to messages that have been forwarded through a chain of five or more people, including groups. Next, when the user taps on this icon, it searches for the message's contents online. Once copied to Google search or other online search engines, it should reveal any conspiracy theories and root out misinformation.

    The WhatsApp blog post includes a screenshot of the feature, which uses a viral message to cure the COVID-19 virus by drinking freshly boiled garlic water. When searched online, fact-checking websites flag this as a false claim, rooting out the misinformation from the message.

    New WhatsApp Feature Skips India

    At the same time, it should be noted that the new WhatsApp feature isn't coming to India. For now, the Facebook-owned messaging platform is testing the fact-checking feature in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US. The feature is available on all platforms iOS, Android, and the Web version.

    Will New WhatsApp Feature Help?

    A lot of reports have noted the surge in misinformation, especially because it spreads rampantly on social media sites and messaging platforms. On the large, it's simpler to find misinformation on social media and Facebook has come up with a few new ways to control it. For one, Facebook reminds users that the post they're sharing is outdated, and could be misinformation.

    However, on platforms like WhatsApp, things get complicated with the end-to-end encryption. The security feature prevents messages from being scrutinized. Hence, the new fact-checking feature is certainly a benefit, as it gives users the power to check what they're receiving/sending. What's more, WhatsApp says that any message that a user chooses to search are sent directly to their browser "without WhatsApp ever seeing the message itself."

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news apps whatsapp
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 16:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X