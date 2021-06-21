Android, iOS Users Of Might Have To Wait To Get Multi-Device Support News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp is hitting the headlines from time to time as it rolls out new features for its users. One such feature that is being highly talked about is multi-device support. Now, there are claims that the much-anticipated multi-device support is said to be rolled out to the beta version of WhatsApp Web, desktop and portal clients followed by the Android and iOS users.

More evident regarding the multi-device support on WhatsApp was hinted as WhatsApp head Will Cathcart and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the existence of it earlier this month with a beta tracker.

WhatsApp Multi-Device Support

As per a recent report and screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp fansite that tracks new and upcoming features, an early release of multi-device support was spotted on WhatsApp web, desktop and Facebook Portal. It notes that after linking accounts with these platforms, users will no longer be needed to stay online on their phones.

Furthermore, it notes that up to four additional devices and one phone could be used simultaneously with this multi-device support. It means that the latest feature will let users connect a maximum of five devices at the same time to their WhatsApp account.

It has also been noted that users were not been able to communicate with others using an outdated version of the app on their phones, be it calls or messages. For this feature to work, both ends require the latest version of the app and both users should have enabled multi-device support. So, if you do not want to face any issues, then you should get an updated version of the app on your device.

Multi-Device Support To Get Better

Moreover, the screenshot shared by the report also notes that WhatsApp's multi-device support could initially impact both the performance and quality. As we are in the nascent stages of this feature, we can expect the company to roll out a fix to the same over time.

Eventually, WhatsApp multi-device support will be rolled out to users of Android and iOS devices as well. This will broaden the feature's scope and make it useful for a wider spectrum of users to stay connected irrespective of the device they use.

