WhatsApp New Features Coming Soon: Multi-Device Support, View Once And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform, has been hitting the tech headlines of late for many reasons. It faced a backlash from users for its newly updated privacy policy, which resulted in stiff competition against the likes of alternatives such as Signal and Telegram.

Besides this, WhatsApp is hitting the headlines for rolling out several new features. We have already come across several new features that WhatsApp is all set to roll out to its users. It is not going to rest with this as the company is adding a slew of much-requested features.

New WhatsApp Features

A new report from WABetaInfo notes that Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, and Will Cathcart, Chief of WhatsApp, have confirmed that WhatsApp will soon receive multi-device support. With this feature, it is possible to use the app on multiple devices at the same time.

Furthermore, Zuckerberg has also confirmed their plans to add a new 'disappearing mode' across all chat threads. This wiil let users enforce disappearing messages across their WhatsApp chat threads.

The disappearing mode feature appears to be an expansion of a seven-day timer feature introduced last year. It is also known as disappearing messages. It is yet to be announced if WhatsApp is planning to offer more flexibility to users to adjust the timer length. Already, Telegram lets users set the timer anywhere between a few seconds and a fixed number of days.

Besides these, WhatsApp is also planning to add a 'view once' feature. This upcoming feature is believed to let users share media files like photos and videos. These can be seen by the recipient only once and will disappear immediately. This feature is like sending photos on Instagram. The report also notes that there will be a 'view once' feature, which will be rolled out soon.

As of now, there is no word regarding when the new features for WhatsApp will be used. It is said that the new features will be rolled out to the public beta version of the app in the coming weeks. We can expect to get official confirmation soon from the company regarding the same.

