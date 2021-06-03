WhatsApp Scam: Jio, Airtel, Vi Don't Offer Free Internet For 3 Months News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

These days, many fake WhatsApp messages are circulating among users. Recently, we saw fake messages regarding the COVID-19 vaccination. Now, another fake message is going viral claiming that the three biggest telecom operators in India - Jio, Airtel, and Vi are offering free internet for three months.

As per the WhatsApp message that is making rounds, this is an initiative taken by the Government of India in order to help students who are taking up online education due to the pandemic. Eventually, the telcos are claimed to provide three months of free internet. However, you need to note that is WhatsApp message is fake and you should not fall prey to it.

Free Internet Fake WhatsApp Message

The fake WhatsApp message comprises a link and you should not click on it as hackers will try to steal your personal information and valuable money. Not only this message but any unverified messages, be it WhatsApp, SMS or other messages should not be opened. You should click only on those links that are authentic or confirmed by official sources.

Talking about the message on WhatsApp claiming to provide free internet for three months by the top three telcos in the country, it urges users to click the link stating that the offer is valid only until June 29. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) also warns users not to fall prey to such messages or scams. This WhatsApp scam has been tweeted by PIBFactCheck Twitter handle.

If you receive suspicious messages like the one claiming to provide free internet, then you just have to delete these right away. This is the best way to stay safe from hackers and fraudsters using the same to dupe users and hack their devices to steal their personal information.

Stay Safe From Scams

Of late, there are many online scams that are circulating on WhatsApp and other sources and the pace of these is increasing rapidly. At this point in time, it is crucial to spot the fake WhatsApp messages. Do not fall for the false claims made in these messages as you will lose a lot due to these scams.

Best Mobiles in India