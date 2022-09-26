WhatsApp’s New Feature to Turn You Into a Sticker; Here's How To Use It News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp has been consistently expanding its features to put itself ahead of rival instant messaging platforms. While multiple new features are in the pipeline such as the ability to create polls in group chats, the latest one spotted to be on cards is the ability to turn users' faces into a sticker.

As per WABetaInfo, the latest Android beta version of WhatsApp 2.22.21.3 was spotted with a new feature that will turn you into a sticker. This beta version of the instant messaging app is not widely accessible to all beta testers.

WhatsApp's New Feature to Turn You Into a Sticker

The report has also shared a few screenshots giving us a glimpse of how this feature would work and how it would look. Going by the same, once you create your avatar, it will be available in various poses and emotions. This is one of the features that will help you send avatars within a group or individual chats. Also, you can set these avatars as the WhatsApp display picture.

Furthermore, the screenshots show that there will be a separate section for the avatars in WhatsApp and you can find it alongside the options to send emojis, GIFs, and stickers. The report hints that there could be a slew of customization options to make these avatars look almost like users in a cartoonish style.

This is not the first time that we are coming across speculations about the inclusion of avatars on WhatsApp. Previous reports have also hinted that there will be avatars that can be used while making video calls on the Meta-owned instant messaging platform.

Related: WhatsApp 'Edit Message' Feature Likely on Cards

When to Expect This Feature?

Some of the newly introduced WhatsApp features will be available only for beta testers. There is a slew of such features that are under development and will take their own sweet time to be rolled out to all users. Given that this feature of turning yourself into an avatar sticker on WhatsApp has been spotted now, we can expect it to be rolled out to all users in the coming months.

Best Mobiles in India