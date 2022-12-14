Just In
- 4 hrs ago Apple Launches Freeform App: New Collaboration Tool With FaceTime, iCloud, iMessage, Integration
- 4 hrs ago Oppo A58x 5G With Dimensity 700, 90Hz Display Launched: Specifications, Price
- 5 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Battle Of The Mid-Range Smartphones
- 5 hrs ago Vivo V15 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specs, Price Compared
Don't Miss
- Sports India defeat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets, reach semifinals of T20 World Cup for the blind
- Movies After A Flop 2022 With 5 Releases, Akshay Kumar Is Set To Rule 2023 With 6 Big Releases
- News Karnataka-Maharashtra border row to be resolved constitutionally: Amit Shah
- Finance Large, Mid Cap Multibagger Stocks Get Buy Call, ICICI Securities Sees Stocks Rising
- Travel Airtel ‘World Pass’: Get Rid of International Roaming
- Lifestyle Interesting Signs That Show You Do Not Like To Socialize: Here's How To Reduce Social Awkwardness
- Automobiles Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 Expected Electric Car Debuts
- Education How To Celebrate Christmas Day In School?
WhatsApp Pay India Head Resigns Four Months Into the Role
WhatsApp pay India head, Vinay Choletti has stepped down after just four months after taking up the leadership role. Choletti announced his exit via a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.
"Today was my last day at WhatsApp Pay and as I sign off, I can proudly say that watching the scale and the influence of WhatsApp in India has been a humbling experience. The last one year personally has been a great learning journey and the excitement of being in the frontline and launching some global first payments use cases such as "QR tickets for Bangalore Metro on WhatsApp" was unmatched. I am humbled to see the customer adoption of novel use cases using WhatsApp Pay and I will wear these badges proudly for the rest of my life," Choletti wrote in his LinkedIn post.
WhatsApp Pay Head Moves on
Choletti joined WhatsApp in October 2021 as head of merchant payments at WhatsApp Pay, and took charge as the firm's head in September 2022.
WhatsApp Pay launched in September 2021, a month before Choletti joined, after several rounds of delay after launching for select users in November 2020.
Choletti, in his resignation note on LinkedIn, wrote about the heights WhatsApp Pay scaled within a year of launch. Choletti spoke about world-first payment use cases like QR code metro tickets for Bengaluru metro.
"I am humbled to see the customer adoption of novel use cases using WhatsApp Pay and I will wear these badges proudly for the rest of my life," Choletti wrote
Several Rounds of Exit at WhatsApp India
Choletti's resignation comes after several other top executives stepped down, including WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta India public policy director Rajiv Aggarwal. Meta India chief Ajit Mohan also quit the firm to join Snap India.
While it's not clear who will take up the role of WhatsApp Pay head, the company's head Will Cathcart thanked him for his "tremendous contribution."
"I want to thank Abhijit Bose for his tremendous contributions as our first Head of WhatsApp in India. His entrepreneurial drive helped our team deliver new services that have benefited millions of people and businesses. There is so much more WhatsApp can do for India and we're excited to continue helping advance India's digital transformation," Cathcard wrote in a statement.
-
1,39,900
-
1,29,900
-
39,999
-
62,999
-
1,29,900
-
35,999
-
38,900
-
64,990
-
59,999
-
1,54,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
13,042
-
25,922
-
76,560
-
10,999
-
14,190
-
1,27,214
-
9,299
-
86,413
-
21,779
-
30,070