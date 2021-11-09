WhatsApp To Integrate With Novi For Payments: What Does It Mean For Indian Users? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The instant messaging platform owned by Meta, WhatsApp is gearing up to take its UPI-based payments service to the next level. With this intention, the company has brought in many new features to the service. Now, it looks like the same will be integrated with the Novi wallet app.

Currently, WhatsApp supports person-to-person payments in two countries - Brazil and India. However, it looks like there could be more changes coming soon to the app for users in other countries. As per the latest teardown of the latest APK of the messaging app, it could bring a verification feature.

WhatsApp Payments Novi Integration

Back in October, XDA-Developers via Android Central found a code within one of the previous versions of the WhatsApp beta app. This code suggested that the app would require document verification to send money via the Payments service. Now, the most recent teardown of the latest version of the app hints that the verification is related to the integration with Meta's Novi wallet app.

The strings of code spotted during the teardown are centered around the verification process and are said to be labeled with 'novi'. This is in line with a previous report by the fansite tracker WABetaInfo that shared a screenshot proving that the messaging platform is testing the integration with Novi within its app.

Novi Wallet App Details

Currently, Novi is available for download and it is running a pilot program for users in the US and Guatemala. The app lets users send and receive money across borders without any fees via Pax Dollar, a digital coin backed by the US Dollar. Novi intends to make its payments secure and encrypted, which is the reason for the verification of user identity before using its payment system.

Will There Be Changes For Indian Users?

Notably, the verification requirement will only be limited to select regions where WhatsApp plans to integrate Novi for payments. Meanwhile, WhatsApp India uses UPI for payments, there is no need for Indian users to submit verification documents as they can continue sending or receiving money as usual.

For now, there's no timeline regarding when the verification will be required and when users can start making payments via WhatsApp. Also, there is no word regarding when the integration with Novi will be finalized.

