WhatsApp Premium For Business Users Likely Under Testing
WhatsApp Premium, a subscription-based model is likely to be under testing for the WhatsApp Business users, claims a report. With this subscription model, Business accounts can choose to pay a specific sum for several features. It is reported that the WhatsApp Business users can also opt out of the subscription plan and continue using the existing version.
Initially, we came across reports regarding the subscription plan in April. Back then, it was reported that the feature will let businesses link up to 10 devices by subscribing to the paid version.
WhatsApp Premium Subscription For Business Users
As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Premium is being tested on Android, iOS and desktop versions as well. The platform notes that the feature will be exclusive to the business profiles and it is optional for them to choose. For now, there is not much information about the features and other aspects of the subscription plans but it is expected that subscribing to the plan will let WhatsApp Business users get some useful and additional features.
The report notes that one of the features of the subscription model - WhatsApp Premium will let users link and name up to 10 devices. Usually, business profiles can link only up to four devices using multi-device support. Also, they can create a unique custom business link. Already, businesses can use short links to let their customers contact them. Now, the custom link is likely to serve the same purchase but it will be a short link that is easy to remember and will provide branding.
For now, there is no word regarding the possible pricing of WhatsApp Premium and we can expect to come across further details in the near future.
New WhatsApp Features
Recently, it was reported that WhatsApp is testing chat filters, a feature likely to be limited to WhatsApp Business across all platforms. It is expected to provide an easy way for businesses to find specific chats. Also, it has started identifying the legal names of users who have enabled UPI payments on the app. Another feature comes as an improvement to user profiles that can let users set a cover image on their WhatsApp Business profiles.
