WhatsApp Quick Replies Feature For Desktop: Here's How It Works

Of late, WhatsApp has been introducing a lot of new features from time to time to improve the experience of users. One of the features is to send replies from the notification panel that appears at the top on Android and iOS devices. It is possible to view the messages, emojis, and stickers sent by others from the notification panel itself.

After making it simple to view the content of a message without opening the app, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform has taken the same move to help desktop users reply to a message without opening the app.

WhatsApp Quick Replies Feature

WhatsApp is likely prepping a new feature called 'Quick Replies' for its desktop app users. As per a report by WABetaInfo, this feature will let users respond to messages that they have received in the app sans opening the app. Select users with WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2227.2.0 will be able to use this feature and it is likely to be rolled out to all users in the future.

The report has shared a screenshot of the same and shows that when users get a new message in the desktop app, they will be able to reply to it seamlessly from the notification panel. For now, the WhatsApp Quick Replies feature is available for the users of Android and iOS versions of the app.

Users have to press and hold a message from the message notification panel to reply to a message. The same is done by tapping the Reply option in the case of android. This feature has been missing in the WhatsApp Desktop app and one of the upcoming updates will roll out this feature.

The screenshot shows that the message notifications will show the name of the sender and a brief summary of the message as it does now. It will also show a new Open button to open the message and make it possible to reply to the message as they usually do. In addition to this, WhatsApp users can tap the three-dot menu beside the Open button to open the quick replies dialog box and respond to the message easily without opening the app.

What's more, it will not be possible to reply to messages using emojis via the Quick Replies feature similar to mobile apps. We can expect the functionality to be rolled it via future updates.

