WhatsApp Read Later Replacing Archived Chat Option Likely On Cards

Amidst the ongoing privacy concerns and users switching over to Signal, WhatsApp has hit the headlines for reportedly working on a new feature. Well, the talk is about the Read Later feature that will be a modified version of the existing Archived Chats options. As the name suggests, Read Later is likely to function as intended.

WhatsApp Read Later Feature

Talking about the Read Later feature that will soon be available on WhatsApp, all the chats added to this list will be muted and new message notifications will not be displayed until these chats are called for. This way, there will be lesser frequent interruptions from the individuals and groups you do not consider important. These conversations will be organized under the Read Later section on the messaging platform.

This feature was spotted by the WhatsApp track site WABetaInfo on a recent Android beta version. The new beta update with version number 2.21.2.2 shows references to this new feature. Back in November 2020, the traces of this new feature was spotted on the iOS version 2.20.130.16. Notably, this Read Later feature is under development and will be rolled out to all once its testing is successful.

What To Expect From WhatsApp?

WhatsApp Read Later option will be found in the same spot as the Archived Chat feature that exists right now. Tapping on the option, you will see what this feature is. The statement reads, "To reduce interruptions, chats with new messages stay here and you won't get any notifications. With this feature, it looks like WhatsApp will work in the way users want it to. If you want to try out this feature before others, then you can sign up for the beta phase of the download.

If you choose to toggle to regular chat, then you can do it from the settings. Doing so, the Read Later chats can be moved to the main chat section. While these things are known for now, there is no clarity regarding when the Read Later feature will be rolled out to all WhatsApp users.

