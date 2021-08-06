WhatsApp Security Flaw Raises Major Privacy Concerns; Is WhatsApp Going to Fix It? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

WhatsApp is undeniably the first name that pops up when one thinks of instant messaging applications for Android and iOS smartphones. The Facebook-owned messaging service is also available for laptops and PCs. The major reason for this app's popularity is the end-to-end encryption service that makes it most private for chats. But, it seems that this app is not as secure as we considered it to be. A new security flaw is challenging WhatsApp's security layers raising concerns related to a user's privacy.

WhatsApp Isn't As Secure As You Thought!

WhatsApp has always promised a secure platform for the users for their private and professionals conversations with end-to-end encryption. However, a cybersecurity researcher has flagged a major loophole that can be used by attackers to gain access to a user chat with other contacts.

This, the security experts believe can be achieved by targeting the cloud servers which WhatsApp uses to store the chats. It's only the conversations on the devices that get the end-to-end encryption support. However, the cloud server backups don't get this encrypted protection.

This makes them vulnerable and any hacker could misuse this loophole to get access to a user's chats and media files. Data thefts have been troubling us all for a long and such known loopholes definitely invites additional threats.

Is WhatsApp Doing Anything To Secure Cloud Backups From Hackers?

WhatsApp might have dropped hints of securing the cloud backups from such potential threats. The company's cryptic tweet confirms a new feature in the works that will encrypt the backups. We will have to wait for the company to reveal the entire developments on the same.

But since this loophole has been highlighted, privacy concerns will raise amongst the users. WhatsApp's tweet on the upcoming feature is a bit of respite considering the brand has already started working on the same.

Backing this development is a report via WABeta Info which suggests the company's upcoming feature will encrypt a user's chats and other media before they reach the cloud independently.

The company might release a beta version soon if the developments are underway. This is one important security feature which the company should release as soon as possible.

