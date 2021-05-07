WhatsApp Sticker Suggestion In Works; Another Telegram Rip-Off? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

WhatsApp remains the most preferred instant messaging application for Android and iOS smartphones despite all the heat due to its new set of privacy guidelines. Signal and Telegram did become popular alternatives for WhatsApp, but a large chunk of the user base is still hooked to WhatsApp. The company has been adding a new set of features for a better user experience. The brand recently introduced a new voice feature that allows a user to review the audio before sending it. Now, the company is testing a new feature for stickers. Check out the details:

WhatsApp Sticker Suggestion Feature To Launch Soon?

WhatsApp is currently testing the sticker suggestion feature for its platform, suggests a report via WABetaInfo. This new feature will be released to make it easy for the users to add stickers to a chat. This will save the users from the hassle of searching through the sticker list for an appropriate one.

If you try to send a sticker from WhasApp, you do get suggestions. However, the suggestions are limited to "love", "happy", and "sad". The new update is said to bring along suggestions based on the first keyword you type in the chat window. This feature is quite similar to what Telegram offers.

When you compose a message on Telegram and insert an emoji, you get sticker suggestions of the same. WhatsApp's upcoming sticker suggestion feature has a slightly different approach and will suggest stickers based on the first text typed inside the chatbox.

An emoji/sticker shortcut will pop up suggesting the stickers. When a user selects the preferred option, the keyboard will disappear making way for the list of stickers you can add based on the selection. Currently, this feature is still under the testing phase. It could be a whole before this feature arrives for all users.

The timeline is not known, but we might soon get some information. The report also suggests that as of now the sticker suggestion is being tested with first-party sticker sets. However, going forward, third-party developers will also be able to add their support.

WhatsApp has been working on improving its services by adding new features consistently to its messaging application. While this new feature appears similar to what Telegram offers, WhatsApp has added its own set of customization that sets it apart. Nevertheless, we can expect a better chat experience on WhatsApp in the future.

