WhatsApp Will Stop Working On 40+ Devices From Apple, Samsung, And Other Brands Soon

WhatsApp is pulling support for nearly 50 smartphones. In other words, the popular instant messaging platform's apps will gradually stop working on these devices. The Meta-owned platform has confirmed the list of devices that won't be able to use WhatsApp reliably after December 31, 2022. Let's look at the reasons why WhatsApp won't work on several smartphones from reputed brands such as Apple, Samsung, HTC, Huawei, Sony, LG, and more.

WhatsApp To Stop Working On 40+ Smartphones

WhatsApp has confirmed its iOS and Android apps will cease to function on nearly 50 smartphones. The Meta-owned platform regularly releases an "End of Support" list and keeps on adding devices to the supported list.

From January 1st, WhatsApp's apps won't function on over 40 phones, including devices from popular brands such as Apple and Samsung. The reason for pulling support is quite simple.

The operating system on these phones has gotten way too old, and hence, they won't be able to keep the WhatsApp app running smoothly and reliably. Additionally, several of the phones simply do not have the bare minimum hardware to keep WhatsApp running in the background.

The list contains two Apple iPhones and the rest of them are Android phones. Needless to mention, all of the devices are quite old. In case some smartphone users are still using any of the devices, it is strongly recommended they upgrade.

Which Smartphones Won't Be Able To Run WhatsApp After December 31, 2022?

Smartphones must be running Apple's iOS 9 and above, and Android v4.3 and above, to run WhatsApp. In other words, any smartphone running Android 4.3 or below, and iOS 9 or below, will not be able to run WhatsApp reliably after December 31, 2022. The platform ended support for smartphones running Android 2.3.7 and iOS 8 in February of this year.

Here are the devices that won't be able to run WhatsApp after December 31, 2022:

• iPhone 5

• iPhone 5c

• Archos 53 Platinum

• Grand S Flex ZTE

• Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

• HTC Desire 500

• Huawei Ascend D

• Huawei Ascend D1

• Huawei Ascend D2

• Huawei Ascend G740

• Huawei Ascend Mate

• Huawei Ascend P1

• Quad XL

• Lenovo A820

• LG Enact

• LG Lucid 2

• LG Optimus 4X HD

• LG Optimus F3

• LG Optimus F3Q

• LG Optimus F5

• LG Optimus F6

• LG Optimus F7

• LG Optimus L2 II

• LG Optimus L3 II

• LG Optimus L3 II Dual

• LG Optimus L4 II

• LG Optimus L4 II Dual

• LG Optimus L5

• LG Optimus L5 Dual

• LG Optimus L5 II

• LG Optimus L7

• LG Optimus L7 II

• LG Optimus L7 II Dual

• LG Optimus Nitro HD

• Memo ZTE V956

• Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

• Samsung Galaxy Core

• Samsung Galaxy S2

• Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

• Samsung Galaxy Trend II

• Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

• Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

• Sony Xperia Arc S

• Sony Xperia miro

• Sony Xperia Neo L

• Wiko Cink Five

• Wiko Darknight ZT

