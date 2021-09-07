WhatsApp Support Ending For Multiple Android, iOS Smartphones In 2021; Here's The Full List News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

WhatsApp has found its way to most of the smartphones available in the market today. Be it Android or iOS devices, WhatsApp is the most downloaded instant messaging service. The Facebook-owned messaging platform keeps on upgrading its services to maintain consistent support to all the existing devices in the market. But, the company has been ending support cycles for older devices on a timely basis.

In the latest development, the company has announced another support cycle-end for multiple Android and iOS smartphones this year. As many as 43 of such smartphones have been identified by the company which won't have WhatsApp messenger support from November 2021. Which all smartphones have the company finalized? And what should you do if your device is on the list? Let's find out:

WhatsApp Services Ending For Android And iOS Smartphones From November 2021

WhatsApp has confirmed it is ending support for multiple smartphones running on older Android and iOS versions. The Android devices currently using the Android 4.0.3 or lower and the Apple iPhones which are running on the iOS 9 or older versions are in this list. Notably, a bunch of devices running on the KaiOS 2.5 and below will also not have access to WhatsApp services going forward.

WhatsApp has kept the deadline for November 1, 2021. Post which, WhatsApp would stop functioning on all the 43 devices which the company has listed on its official website. Take a look:

List Of Android Smartphones That Won't Get WhatsApp Support In 2021

WhatsApp support is ending for Android devices from multiple brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Huawei, ZTE, and HTC, etc. The Samsung Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Trend series (Trend Lite, Trend II), Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 Mini, and the Galaxy Xcover 2 will see the end of WhatsApp support this year.

The Sony smartphones mentioned in the list are Sony Xperia Arc S, Xperia Neo L, and the Xperia Miro. The LG models are the LG Lucid 2, Optimus L2 II, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus, L5, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F5, Optimus F6, Optimus F7, Optimus 4X HD, Optimus Nitro HD, Optimus F3Q.

The Huawei and ZTE phones mentioned by WhatsApp are the Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, ZTE Grand S Flex, and the ZTE Grand Memo.

The last lot of Android and KaiOS smartphones that will have stopped WhatsApp services are the HTC Desire, Lenovo A820, Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, Archos 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, UMi X2, Faea F1, and THL W8.

As for the Apple iPhone models, if you own the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6s Plus or the iPhone SE (1st Gen), you will see the WhatsApp services stopping starting November 1, 2021.

So, if you own any of the smartphones from the aforementioned list and want to continue using WhatsApp as the primary instant messaging app, you will have to consider buying a new device. Do look out for the firmware version, the newest Android and iOS versions would get you access to all the new features which WhatsApp has introduced in recent times.

