Google To End Support For Android V2.3.7 And Lower; What Should You Do?

We know Google's Android OS as one of the most prominent mobile operating systems in modern times. The HTC Dream aka T-Mobile was the first-ever smartphone to run on Android OS. Since then the company has released several versions of this mobile OS.

The latest one is Android 12. Google is known for discontinuing services for the older Android versions. The latest developments suggest Google will be pulling the plugs off several older Android versions starting next month. Does your device make it to the list? Find out below.

List Android Versions That Won't Support Google Services

A thread on Reddit suggests Google will be stopping support for several older Android versions including the first-gen Android 1.0, Android 1.1. 1.5 Cupcake, and 1.6 Donut.

In addition to these, the company will also be pulling the plugs off the second-gen Android lineup including the Android 2.0 Eclair, Android 2.2 Froyo, and 2.3 Gingerbread. The update image shared reveals September 27, 2021, the final date for the end of support for the aforementioned Android versions.

What Happens When The Google Support Ends?

As soon as Google discontinues the support for the older Android versions, the services will also stop functioning. The devices running on Android 2.3 and older won't get access to Gmail, Play Store, and YouTube, amongst other Google apps.

Users won't be able to log in to their accounts while using the Google apps. So if in case, you still are using one of the vintage Android smartphones, it is advised that you switch to a higher Android version to continue using the Google services. The smartphones running on Android v3.0 or above are good to go.

Why Is Google Ending Support For Older Android Versions?

The online reports suggest Google's latest move comes to enhance the security for the users. The company has been improving its privacy and security features with new firmware updates. The new generation of Android OS' offer advanced securities that can take care of new bugs and other threats which the older version have become incapable of.

What Should You Do?

As mentioned earlier, you should upgrade your smartphone to the newer Android OS. However, considering the majority of OEMs launch devices with up to two years of major Android updates, chances are you wouldn't be getting an update for the same. Therefore, the only remaining option you will have is purchasing a new smartphone altogether.

