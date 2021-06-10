Android 12 Second Beta Rolling Out With Privacy Upgrades, UI Overhaul: How To Update Your Smartphone? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Android 12 second beta build is now sweeping across supported devices, including the Google Pixel smartphones. The second beta update is now rolling out a couple of privacy features that were previously announced at the Google I/O conference. Plus, the UI and the overall design upgrade look visually pleasing with the new Android 12 update.

Android 12 Second Beta Privacy Update

One of the major updates with the Android 12 second beta is the introduction of several privacy features. Google has introduced the Privacy Dashboard, which allows you to see what information has been accessed by which apps on your smartphone. For instance, the apps that have asked you for location, and every time it has asked you along with the reason for it can now be viewed on the Privacy Dashboard.

Additionally, you will get a notification every time an app copies or pastes information from your clipboard. Presently, some apps pre-paste the copied info as you might enter it into search, apps like Google Chrome for instance. However, with the Android 12 update, you can now see all the apps that are needlessly accessing your clipboard data.

Plus, Google has now brought in dedicated microphone toggles, which lets you disable any app from accessing the microphone or camera. The easy-to-access 'Quick Toggles' option is now available on Android 12, which also lets you see which app is actively capturing your audio or video in the status bar. The Privacy Dashboard on Android 12 can be accessed by going to the Settings app > Privacy.

Android 12 Second Beta: Other Updates

The Android 12 update further brings in a couple of new features, including the update in UI. For one, there is a new Internet panel that replaces the traditional Wi-Fi controls. When you tap on the Internet toggle, you can see the list of available and nearby Wi-Fi connections. Plus, there's an option to switch on mobile data.

Plus, when you long-press the new Internet button, it opens to the Internet Settings, which includes options for both Wi-Fi and mobile network. The Android 12 update has also made changes when it comes to slow Wi-Fi networks, which now automatically connect to mobile data and temporarily disconnect to Wi-Fi.

Android 12 Update: How To Update On Your Smartphone?

Presently, the Android 12 second beta is arriving on Google Pixel smartphones - Pixel 3 and above. Plus, smartphones from OnePlus, iQOO, Oppo, Asus, TCL, Tecno, Realme, ZTE, and Xiaomi are also participating in the Android 12 beta program are getting the update. If you're looking to be part of the Android 12 beta program, here's what you can do:

Firstly, open the Android 12 beta website and check if your smartphone is eligible for the beta program. If yes, the Android 12 beta will require your consent to download and install, grant permission here. Once the OS is ready for installation, you'll get a notification about it. Now open the Settings app > System > System Update > Check for update. It should automatically download and install.

