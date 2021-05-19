New Android 12 Features That Might Be Pixel-Exclusive News oi-Vivek

Google has officially announced Android 12 OS, and its beta version is already available for a range of devices. Android 12 OS offers the biggest visual change, at least on the Pixel range of smartphones. On top of that, the brand has also partnered with OEMs to offer Android 12 OS to third-party devices on day one.

Though most of the major OEMs are participating in this program, brands like Motorola, Nokia, and Samsung are missing from the list of brands that offers Android 12 beta OS. Do note that, Motorola and Nokia are some of the few brands in the world that offer stock Android OS, and not even a single device (according to the Android 12 beta website) is eligible for Android 12 beta testing.

Most Chinese brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Realme are participating in this initiative. This means, if a current flagship smartphone from either of these brands, then, you can test Android 12 OS as early as today. Note that this is just a beta update, and we don't recommend you flash it on your primary device, as might break some basic functions.

The final stable version of Android 12 OS is said to go live by the end of August 2021, and the Google Pixel smartphones will be the first set of devices to receive this update. That said, all the devices that are participating in Android 12 OS beta testing should get updated to the stable version by the end of 2021, if not early.

Stock Android Is Different From Pixel UI

If you own an eligible Google Pixel device, then you will get the most out of the latest Android 12 OS update with Material You design. Do note that, most Android smartphones will have their own custom skin on top of Android 12 OS, and they will offer a completely different user experience. Even the phones with stock Android 12 OS will look different when compared to Google Pixel smartphones with Android 12 OS.

Just like every major Android OS release, there will be no consistent user experience while switching between Android phones from different brands. And it is likely to continue with the future versions of the Android, unlike iPhones, which offer an identical user experience.

