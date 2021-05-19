Just In
Android 12 With Massive Redesign Opens To Public Beta: Is Your Device Compatible?
Google I/o 2021 event has kicked off, bringing with it several new features, hardware, and updates. One such update is the Android 12 platform, which introduces a massive design overhaul. Google has thrown up the new Android version for the public beta, which is currently available on Pixel devices as well as a couple of other Android smartphones.
Android 12 Update: List Of Compatible Devices
Like always, Google Pixel smartphones are among the first to get the latest Android 12 update. Additionally, there are a few other brands that are going to get the Android 12 update. Here's the complete list of smartphones getting the Android 12 public beta update:
List Of Google Pixel Smartphones That Support Android 12 Beta Update
- Pixel 3
- Pixel 3 XL
- Pixel 3A
- Pixel 3A XL
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4 XL
- Pixel 4A
- Pixel 4A 5G
- Pixel 5
List Of OnePlus Smartphones That Support Android 12 Beta Update
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9 Pro
List Of Xiaomi Mi Smartphones That Support Android 12 Beta Update
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11X
- Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
List Of Asus Smartphones That Support Android 12 Beta Update
- Asus ZenFone 8
List Of Oppo Smartphones That Support Android 12 Beta Update
- Oppo Find X3 Pro
List Of Vivo iQOO Smartphones That Support Android 12 Beta Update
- iQOO 7
List Of TCL Smartphones That Support Android 12 Beta Update
- TCL 20 Pro 5G
List Of ZTE Smartphones That Support Android 12 Beta Update
- ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G
List Of Realme Smartphones That Support Android 12 Beta Update
- Realme GT
The list also includes a couple of smartphones from Realme, Tecno, and Sharp.
Android 12 Beta: How To Update Your Smartphone?
If your device is on the aforementioned list, then you can be part of the public beta for Android 12. That said, Google has presently released the beta forum for Pixel smartphones only. The Android 12 update for other brands is expected to arrive shortly. Once the Android 12 beta is available, you can head over to your brand's website and follow the instructions to update your eligible device.
Before updating to Android 12, you should bear in mind that the beta update often comes with bugs and issues, which could hamper your smartphone performance. If you still wish to continue to get the beta update, here's how to do it for your Pixel smartphone. Also, make sure you're connected to a stable Wi-Fi network while the beta downloads and installs.
Step 1: Open the Android 12 beta website or you can click on this link.
Step 2: Once again check your smartphone's compatibility by selecting the 'View your eligible devices'. Select your smartphone and select enroll.
Step 3: Once done, you will get a notification that the Android 12 software is ready for installation.
Step 4: Now open the Settings app > System > System Update > Check for update. If the Android 12 OS is available, it will begin downloading the installation will be complete.
Android 12 Update: What's New
One of the most obvious changes in Android 12 is the massive redesign, which some say is the biggest in Android history. The main feature here includes several themes that are based on your wallpaper. Google has also introduced better smooth motions and animations, as well as improved efficiency under the hood.
Plus, there's a dedicated Privacy Dashboard, allowing users to see which apps have permissions and more. For instance, you can now share approximate location instead of accurate location with some apps. With the public beta rolling out now, more user experience details are bound to surface, giving us a better idea about Android 12.
