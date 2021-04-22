Google Pixel 5a 5G New Leak Surfaces; Snapdragon 765G Chipset Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Google Pixel 5a 5G, the upcoming phone from Google is expected to arrive on June 11. Last month, a leaked info by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) revealed that the upcoming Google Pixel 5a will have the same design as the existing Google Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5 models. Now, the latest development confirms the chipset of the handset.

It was first spotted by 9to5 Google in the latest release Android 12 Developer Preview 3. Going by this, the upcoming Pixel 5a 5G will be powered by the same Snapdragon 765G SoC that runs both Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 handsets. The phone was found with the codenamed Barbet and model number "sm7250" which is associated with the Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Google Pixel 5a 5G: What We Know So Far

The latest development has not revealed any further details of the Google Pixel 5a 5G. Going by the previous report, the Pixel 5a was leaked with a 6.2-inch OLED flat screen with an FHD+ resolution and narrow bezels. Software-wise, it is said to run Android 12 OS.

In terms of optics, the phone is rumored to have a dual-camera setup at the rear panel along with a PDAF sensor. For selfies and videos, the device might get a single front camera placed into a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner. It is also expected to include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, rear fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers. As far as availability is concerned, there are rumors that the Pixel 5A 5G will first go on sale in markets like the US and Japan.

We can expect the upcoming Google Pixel 5a 5G will arrive in India in the future as the handset with model number GR0M2 was also spotted on the BIS certification. The Pixel 4a is selling in the country at Rs. 31,999 for the 6GB RAM and 12GB storage model.

Moreover, the upcoming Google Pixel 5a is expected to price in the country under Rs. 40,000. As per previous report by Economic Times, Google is aiming the price range for its upcoming smartphones at Rs. 30,000 - Rs. 40,000.

