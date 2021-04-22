Just In
- 1 min ago Oppo K9 5G Renders Leaked Online; Another Affordable 5G Phone?
-
- 12 min ago Moto G20 Renders, Specifications Out Hinting Imminent Launch
- 20 min ago COAI Urges Public To Avoid Clicking On Fraud Messages
- 1 hr ago Realme RMX3333 5G With 48MP Triple Camera Bags TENAA Certification; Another Mid-Ranger?
Don't Miss
- News Nashik hospital tragedy: Police file FIR
- Finance Metals Outperform, Pharma Adds To Gains Even As Markets Struggle
- Movies Shah Rukh Khan Shares An Encouraging Message For KKR Despite Them Losing The Match
- Sports IPL 2021: RCB vs RR: Glenn Maxwell finds a home in Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Automobiles Citroen C5 Aircross Deliveries Begin In India: Here Are All The Details
- Education Tech Giants Infosys, TCS And Other Corporates Switch Back To Work From Home WFH Amid Surge In COVID Cases
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In April 2021
- Lifestyle 9 Tell-Tale Signs Your Friend Is Trying To Compete With You
Google Pixel 5a 5G New Leak Surfaces; Snapdragon 765G Chipset Tipped
Google Pixel 5a 5G, the upcoming phone from Google is expected to arrive on June 11. Last month, a leaked info by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) revealed that the upcoming Google Pixel 5a will have the same design as the existing Google Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5 models. Now, the latest development confirms the chipset of the handset.
It was first spotted by 9to5 Google in the latest release Android 12 Developer Preview 3. Going by this, the upcoming Pixel 5a 5G will be powered by the same Snapdragon 765G SoC that runs both Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 handsets. The phone was found with the codenamed Barbet and model number "sm7250" which is associated with the Snapdragon 765G chipset.
Google Pixel 5a 5G: What We Know So Far
The latest development has not revealed any further details of the Google Pixel 5a 5G. Going by the previous report, the Pixel 5a was leaked with a 6.2-inch OLED flat screen with an FHD+ resolution and narrow bezels. Software-wise, it is said to run Android 12 OS.
In terms of optics, the phone is rumored to have a dual-camera setup at the rear panel along with a PDAF sensor. For selfies and videos, the device might get a single front camera placed into a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner. It is also expected to include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, rear fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers. As far as availability is concerned, there are rumors that the Pixel 5A 5G will first go on sale in markets like the US and Japan.
We can expect the upcoming Google Pixel 5a 5G will arrive in India in the future as the handset with model number GR0M2 was also spotted on the BIS certification. The Pixel 4a is selling in the country at Rs. 31,999 for the 6GB RAM and 12GB storage model.
Moreover, the upcoming Google Pixel 5a is expected to price in the country under Rs. 40,000. As per previous report by Economic Times, Google is aiming the price range for its upcoming smartphones at Rs. 30,000 - Rs. 40,000.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
34,390
-
53,975
-
39,611
-
24,361
-
20,710
-
33,999
-
58,000
-
60,000
-
65,999
-
28,999