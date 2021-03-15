Google Pixel 5a Coming Soon In India: Upgrades To Look Out For News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Google Pixel 5a is the upcoming phone from Google which is tipped to arrive on June 11. Rumors suggest that Google is also planning to launch the new Pixels Buds in mid-April. Several leak rumors have already given us an idea of what Google's upcoming device can offer.

Interestingly, the handset is also launching soon in India as the device with model number GR0M2 spotted on BIS certification by tipster Mukul Sharma. Apart from this, nothing much is known from the listing. However, the handset was leaked online last month, detailing its design and few key features.

Google Pixel 5a Design And Key Details

The leaked info by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, popularly known as OnLeaks, revealed that the upcoming Google Pixel 5a will flaunt the same design as the existing Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 devices. The Pixel 5a is also rumored to launch with a 6.2-inch OLED flat screen with an FHD+ resolution and the same narrow bezels on the smartphone. For the selfie camera, it will also feature a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner.

In terms of optics, it is leaked with a dual camera module at the rear panel and also said to feature a single selfie camera. At the rear panel, the phone is also said to include another sensor which is likely to be a PDAF sensor. Furthermore, other features might include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, rear fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers. The phone is believed to run Android 12 OS software-wise.

Google Pixel 5a: What We Think

If the rumors are to be believed, we might get a similar design on the Google Pixel 5a. However, we can expect upgraded camera sensors from the handset. To recall, the Google Pixel 4 has a single 12.2MP primary sensor with OIS with support for 4K video recording. Upfront, it offers an 8MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording. However, the device does not have a dedicated telephoto lens. So, we can expect it from the upcoming Google Pixel 5a.

Google Pixel 5a: Expected Price In India

A report by Economic Times revealed that Google is aiming the price range for its upcoming smartphones at Rs. 30,000 - Rs. 40,000 like other brands Apple and OnePlus which also hints the upcoming Google Pixel 5a might fall in this range in India.

