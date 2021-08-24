Whatsapp Allows COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Reservations Via MyGov Helpdesk; How To Schedule Appointment? Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

COVID-19 outbreak last year has been the worst pandemic situation that affected the entire globe in the last decades. While the globe is still struggling to get back on its feet, the availability of vaccines has brought us all some if not an entire respite. India like other nations had started the COVID-19 inoculation drive already and have administered thousands of doses to the public. Registering a slot was a mandate to get the vaccine jabs. Several dedicated apps were introduced to help the masses with the same.

However, the government has been expanding the reach for a hassle-free vaccine slot reservation. Third-party apps have been roped in to view slots availability and registration. WhatsApp has also joined this bandwagon, allowing you to reserve COVID-19 vaccine slots by sending a text message.

The instant messaging application earlier received the provision for viewing and downloading COVID-19 certificates via MyGov chatbox. Now, the same can be used to book a vaccination slot. You won't have to download the COWIN app separately with the arrival of this option on WhatsApp. So how can you reserve the COVID-19 vaccination slot using WhatsApp in India? Take a look at the steps:

Steps To Book COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Using WhatsApp?

Before we proceed with the steps, we would like to highlight that you need to have the MyGov corona helpdesk contact saved on your smartphone. If you don't have the contact saved, it is a slightly lengthier process. To avoid all the hassles save "9013151515" corona helpdesk contact on your respective smartphones. Follow the steps below once the contact is saved.

Step 1: Go to the contacts option on WhatsApp and initiate a chat with the MyGov corona helpdesk bot.

Step 2: Once the chat window is open send a "Book Slot" message.

Step 3: You will receive an SMS containing a six-digit OTP. Verify the same.

Step 4: If you already have family members added as beneficiaries on the CoWIN portal, you will be shown the entire list.

Step 5: Select the member whose vaccination slot you want to reserve.

Step 6: Now send your area pin code to receive the list of available vaccination centres. The prices for the vaccination will also be listed.

Step 7: Select a suitable date and time and visit the centre as per schedule.

