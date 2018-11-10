WhatsApp tests forward preview feature on Android beta version

WhatsApp is consistent in rolling out new features to the different versions of its app. Some new features are under testing in the beta phase and we can expect them to be rolled out to the users in the upcoming updates. While we have already seen some of the new features that are expected to be rolled out to the messaging app, it looks like the Facebook-owned app is testing a new one that lets users preview forwards before sending them.

WhatsApp forward preview feature

As per a recent report by WABetaInfo, the fansite that tracks changes in the messaging platform, the Android beta version 2.18.325 has got a new feature called forward preview. It is said that the forward preview under testing will show a pop up before you forward any kind of file. From the pop up, you can either confirm or cancel the operation.

However, the preview will not appear on all forwards. The forward preview feature will pop up only you are sending a message or media file to two or more contacts. The report says that the feature is under testing and will be rolled out in the future. So, there is no possibility for the users of the latest beta version of the app to spot this feature.

Private Reply feature

Recently, we came across a report stating that the app is testing the Private Reply feature and that the same is available for users of the Android beta version 2.18.355. Notably, this feature lets users send private messages to the members of a group without the knowledge of the others in the same group.

It works in a similar manner as the reply option but it will open the conversation in the individual chat thread of the user instead of the group itself. To use the Private Reply feature, you need to hold the specific message that you need to reply to privately. And, the three dots at the top will list out the options from which you should choose the Reply Privately option.