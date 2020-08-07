WhatsApp To Integrate ShareChat Videos In Picture-In-Picture Mode News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Following the ban on TikTok, we've seen a steady rise in the number of new alternative apps, made in India. ShareChat is one of the new apps that allow users to discover photos, videos, and more - quite similar to TikTok. WhatsApp is now working on integrating ShareChat on the messaging platform.

WhatsApp Beta Integrating ShareChat Videos

The report comes from Wabeatinfo that spotted the new feature on the WhatsApp beta version on shared a couple of screenshots. From the looks of it, WhatsApp is working on having a dedicated player for ShareChat videos, which is something that we've seen for YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram content.

This means that WhatsApp will feature a Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode for ShareChat videos and pictures. The PiP mode allows users to playback videos on the pop-up floating window in individual chat and group threads. The PiP mode supports the video to continue playing even when the user returns to the main page of WhatsApp.

For instance, if a user shares a video from ShareChat on WhatsApp, the receiver can watch this video inside WhatsApp, without having to separately open ShareChat. The report also notes that the ShareChat integration on WhatsApp is in development for Android and iOS. Interested users can try the feature on the beta app by installing the WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.20.81.3 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.197.7.

ShareChat Gets More Support

ShareChat is emerging as one of the top platforms for discovering videos and images. Popularised as the Indian social media platform, ShareChat is also attracting investments from various international companies, including Microsoft, which is also working on buying TikTok.

Getting support from the Facebook-owned messaging app means wider recognition, which could build its popularity even higher. To note, even TikTok didn't have this kind of support from WhatsApp! At the same time, it should be noted that WhatsApp hasn't officially announced the feature. This also means that the ShareChat video integration may or may not make it to the stable update.

