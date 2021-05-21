Just In
WhatsApp Will Soon Let Users Transfer Chats to Different Phone Numbers
WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, is one of the popular instant messaging apps in the world. However, there are some drawbacks with this platform. One of the challenges is when changing the phone. If you are changing your smartphone, then you need to install the chat and it could be a tough task to migrate the chats to the new phone if you don't have chat backup either on the device or cloud server.
This will be especially tough when users migrate from Android to iOS and vice versa. The reason is that Android backups can be restored only on Android devices and iOS backups can be restored only on iOS devices.
New WhatsApp Chat Migration Feature
From the recent leaks, it looks like the online instant messaging platform is working on a new feature that will let users migrate the WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android devices and vice versa. However, the chat history will be attached to the phone number. It has been reported that the company will let users transfer chat history to another phone number as well.
As per WABetaInfo that has shared exclusive screenshots of the new developments, it is hinted that the new feature will enable the iOS to Android chat migration capability. Also, it shows the ability to transfer chats to a different number.
Notably, this upcoming feature will be useful for those who change their phone or phone number frequently. It will help users continue the same WhatsApp chats without creating a new account each time they change the phone or number.
More About New WhatsApp Feature
Some users might think that this new feature is similar to the already existing feature that lets users change their phone numbers sans deleting the chats linked to the old number. Nevertheless, it has to be noted that this feature will be valid only when the phone number has been changed on the same device.
The feature spotted now lets them migrate their chat history between smartphones. This new tool will enable cross-device chat transfers along with a cross-platform migration tool. To know more about this feature, we need to wait for the feature to be rolled out.
