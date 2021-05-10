What Will Happen If You Don't Accept WhatsApp Privacy Policy News oi-Vivek

Facebook-owned WhatsApp brought in some major changes to its privacy policy regarding the user data sharing to its parent company last year. The company also gave a timeline for those, who might want time to understand these changes before accepting the new policy.

The deadline for accepting the new WhatsApp privacy policy is around the corner. According to a report from PTI news, WhatsApp has come up with a fancy technique to make its users accept these new rules. If users don't accept the new WhatsApp policy on or before May 15, they might have to face some major constraints while using the instant messaging app.

WhatsApp Will Start Blocking Features

According to a report, WhatsApp will stop blocking some of the prominent features of WhatsApp for those, who won't accept the privacy policy post-May 15. Earlier it was said WhatsApp might ban the accounts which have not accepted the new rules. However, it is now said that no account will be banned even after the due date, but they have to face other consequences.

It is also said that the deadline for accepting these new terms has been scrapped. However, users, who have not accepted the new privacy policy might receive constant reminders until they accept the same, and it will be the only way to stop those nasty reminders from the social media behemoth Facebook.

According to Android Central, WhatsApp might limit the features on those accounts, who have not accepted these privacy policies. These users won't be able to receive incoming calls and notifications in the beginning, and in the coming days, they won't be able to send a message or even make a call using WhatsApp.

These developments make it pretty clear that Facebook wants every user to accept the new privacy policy. Instead of deleting the user's accounts, the company cripples the experience, which might make them change their mind and accept the new rules.

This means a user can continue to use WhatsApp without accepting the new rules with limited functionality. Else, they can delete their account once-in-for-all, and look for an alternative service. Given the popularity of WhatsApp, most people are likely to accept the new rules, at least after they won't be able to use some prominent features of WhatsApp.

