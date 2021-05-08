WhatsApp Removes May 15 Deadline To Accept New Privacy Policy News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this year, WhatsApp informed users about new changes in the privacy policy and terms of service via an in-app notification. Initially, users were given until February 8, 2021 to agree to the new terms and policy to continue using the platform. This created a backlash amidst users following which other messaging services such as Telegram and Signal gained popularity.

The reason for the same is due to the alleged sharing of user information with Facebook. Following the same, the company had to postpone the deadline to May 15. Now, WhatsApp has scrapped the May 15 deadline to accept its controversial privacy policy update. The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform revealed that not accepting the new terms will not lead to account deletion.

New WhatsApp Announcement

A WhatsApp spokesperson has revealed to PTI that no accounts will be deleted for not accepting the new terms of service and privacy policy by May 15, 2021. It has been said that they will follow up with reminders to people over the coming weeks.

Furthermore, it has been claimed that a majority of WhatsApp users who have received the new terms of service and privacy policy have accepted them, not all have had the chance to do so. Also, there is no clarity regarding this decision. The number of users who have agreed to the new terms and policy is yet to be disclosed by the company.

Why This Move?

Though there is no clarity regarding when the most popular instant messaging platform will again come up with a new deadline for accepting the revised terms of service and privacy policy, this is a temporary relief for many users who were against this policy. As per the company, the key updates in its policy include how it processes the data, its serving, how businesses can use the Facebook hosted services to store as well as manage their chats, and how Facebook and WhatsApp part to provide integrations across the company products.

As these updates aren't clear, WhatsApp announced that it will clarify users about the new terms of service before the May 15 deadline. However, there wasn't any clarification from the company until now.

Best Mobiles in India