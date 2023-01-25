WhatsApp to Soon Let Users Share Original-quality Images News oi -Kabir Jain

WhatsApp has been actively testing some new features for desktop and mobile users. Soon, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform could let users share photos at original resolution without any image compression, if the latest finding by WABetaInfo is to be believed.

WhatsApp to support original-quality photo-sharing option

Code spotted in the beta version of the app (version 2.23.2.11) by WABetaInfo suggests that users may soon be able to share images without sacrificing the original resolution.

The screenshot shows a cog-wheel icon for "photo quality" at the top of the screen, along with the drawing icon and other tools. This suggests that in order to send photos in their original resolution, one must first change the quality setting before sending the image to their contacts. We should have more details about the feature in the coming days.

WhatsApp currently allows users to share photos in "automatic," "best quality," and "data saver" modes, but the platform at the moment doesn't allow users to send photos in their original size and resolution. Even if "best quality" is selected, these images are still compressed so that data can be sent faster and less storage space is used, and the messaging platform has not explicitly stated what image size is used in the "best quality" option.

When can we expect the new WhatsApp update?

Though the feature has been spotted, it's unclear when it will be released for the users. It is yet to be available for beta testers, so a release timeline is currently unknown. Whether this new feature will extend to videos sent on the platform is also a mystery.

Is there an alternative way to send uncompressed photos via WhatsApp?

Thankfully, a workaround allows users to send uncompressed content via WhatsApp. To circumvent WhatsApp's compression restriction, the user must change the extension of the specific file in order to send it as a document rather than an image or video. This would enable the user to send the file without any compression.

This update will be a great move by WhatsApp to compete with its rivals, such as Telegram, which allows users to share uncompressed images and videos on its platform, as well as a useful feature for users when sending a full-resolution image is required.

