WhatsApp Latest Update Allows Searching Messages By Date, Drag And Drop Multimedia Sharing

WhatsApp has been actively testing quite a few features for its desktop and mobile app users. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform is now deploying two of the most awaited features for smartphone users. WhatsApp's latest stable update includes the ability to search messages by date, and drag and drop multimedia content for sharing. Let's look at the new features WhatsApp is now offering to general users.

WhatsApp Unlocks "Search By Date" For Finding Messages

WhatsApp is able to hold or store messages that arrive in a chat window. These chat windows, be they individual or group, can accumulate thousands of messages. Needless to mention, it becomes tough to search for a particular chat, message, or multimedia content. With the "Search By Date" feature, WhatsApp is trying to address one of the common complaints of users.

According to WhatsApp, users can now search for a particular message by jumping to a certain date in a calendar. "Search by date" is now supported from within the chat search function. Users can tap 'Search' from contact or group info and select the 'Calendar' icon to reveal a date picker," reads WhatsApp's release notes about the new update.

How To Use WhatsApp Search By Date Feature

• Open WhatsApp and enter the chat window in which a message from a specific date has to be searched.

• Tap on the search message. A Calendar icon will appear in the right corner of the search bar.

• Tap on the Calendar icon and choose the year and month to scroll back and search for the message.

• Tapping on 'Jump to date' will take users to specific messages from the selected date.

WhatsApp Simplifies Multimedia Sharing With Drag-And-Drop Support

WhatsApp allows sharing of multimedia content such as audio, video, images, and documents. However, the process has been cumbersome, especially if the content was sourced from other apps or platforms.

Moving forward, users can easily drag any media from other apps and drop it directly in the WhatsApp chat window for instant sharing. "You can now use drag & drop to share images, videos and documents from other apps to WhatsApp chats," claims WhatsApp.

As the name of the feature suggests, users can easily tap and hold multimedia content from any app and then drag it into WhatsApp. The instant messaging app will accept the input and pull the content for sharing in any chat window.

