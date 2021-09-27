Upgrade Your Smartphones Before WhatsApp Pulls Support; Here's How To Do It News oi-Sharmishte Datti

WhatsApp is among one of the most popular messaging apps, widely used in our country. Generally, WhatsApp releases regular updates to its users, sometimes to enhance the performance and other times to fix bugs and other compromises. The WhatsApp updates sync with the regular OS updates from Android and iOS. However now, WhatsApp won't be working for these Android and iOS phones.

WhatsApp Support: How To Update Phone?

The latest update from the Facebook-owned messaging platform says it will stop working on some of the older Android and iPhone models. Starting November 1, older phones running on KaiOS will also not be able to run WhatsApp. This isn't the first time that WhatsApp has stopped providing service to older generation phones, claiming that it wouldn't be the best experience for its users.

WhatsApp took to its blog to explain that it won't be extending support on these versions to deliver a great messaging experience. "For the best experience, we recommend you use the latest software version of Android or iOS and all other compatible software," the blog post said.

If you have a slightly old phone, it's best to check for the latest Android or iOS update and get your phone updated. But if your phone doesn't deliver the latest update, then it's highly recommended to get a new phone with the latest OS support.

WhatsApp To Stop Working For These Phones

A report by WABetaInfo says Android phones running 4.0.4 and older will not be able to access WhatsApp. On the other hand, iPhones require a minimum of iOS 10 OS to be able to run WhatsApp on their device. And lastly, phones running KaiOS 2.5.0 and older won't be able to access WhatsApp on their device.

If you need to check your phone's software, simply open the Settings app > About > software. Here you can see which software version is running on your phone. Also, the report indicates WhatsApp won't run on Android phones running 4.0.4, which include devices like Samsung Galaxy SII, Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini, and so on. You can see the full list here.

On the other hand, Apple has also been extending the latest iOS support to several of its older smartphones. However, models like the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, and even the iPhone SE (first-gen) will no longer get WhatsApp, come November 1.

