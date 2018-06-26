ENGLISH

WhatsApp to update its privacy policy prior Payments launch in India

WhatsApp is now updating its privacy policy and its terms of services in order to "reflect the addition of payment interoperability features"

    WhatsApp is one of the most favored instant-messaging platforms which is available for the users. The messaging platform has approximately billion of users using its services. The app offers some interesting features such as allowing the users to make or receive voice and video calls and also post statuses.

    After the introduction of the UPI in India, the app also allows users to transfer money to their family and friends using its platform. Now, some new reports suggest that WhatsApp is making some changes in its privacy policy prior the official launch of the feature.

    The reports further suggest that WhatsApp is now updating its privacy policy and its terms of services in order to "reflect the addition of payment interoperability features" prior to launching the WhatsApp payments services.

    WhatsApp commented on the matter that, "We'll be updating our WhatsApp payments Terms of Service and Privacy Policy to provide simpler language on how the payments feature operates. It also reflects the addition of payment interoperability features we've added since the beta started. We still do not have a launch date but this terms and policy update brings us one step closer to full launch.

    Also, WhatsApp has said that it might collect the additional information when the payments service will be used which is also mentioned in the changelog. In addition to this, it would be worth noting the fact that WhatsApp also collects information when a user sends, receives or request for a payment along with the date, time and reference transaction number".

    Additionally, when a user pays a WhatsApp contact, the company collects the sender and receiver's name along with BHIM UPI IDs. The company further mentions that it uses "all the information we have to operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our services."

    The Payments feature of WhatsApp is currently being tested by almost a million Indian users. However, it is hard to say at the moment that when the company will introduce a stable version of the feature.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 11:30 [IST]
