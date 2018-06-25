WhatsApp users will now be able to hide received media from gallery

WhatsApp has been consistent in releasing updates and features for its platform. The company has introduced features like the label on forwarded messages along with recording longer voice messages without the need for pressing down the record icon. Now, WhatsApp's recently released feature which is known as the "Media Visibility" has got some refinements which most of the users are unaware of.

The latest WhatsApp beta update v2.18.195 the Media Visibility allows a user to hide images, videos, and even audio files received via WhatsApp from the device's default gallery app. The feature was introduced in the previous beta builds, however, the ability to show or hide media individual contact is some new.

In order to access the Media Visibility feature, a user needs to open a contact's page on WhatsApp. This is where the feature is placed and by tapping on it a new window opens up that allows a user to select between "Yes" or "No" in order to show the downloaded media in the gallery. Users can also set their choice to "Default" which is the setting which is applied to all of the chats.

The "Default" feature is preset to Yes; this implies that unless a user selects "No" for a specific contact, the media content will be visible inside the gallery. In order to make changes in the default setting, users can visit Settings and then tap on the "Chats" which the users can select or uncheck the checkbox which is placed beside the Media Visibility option.

This new option is useful for the users if they do not want to neglect the media shared in a group or by a friend but also do not want it to collect it in the gallery either. The feature at the moment of limited to WhatsApp beta and is expected to make its way to the stable version soon. The feature at the moment is only applicable to the media files which have been received after the update. This means the old pictures will show up in the Gallery app.