WhatsApp Payments to offer 24-hour customer support

WhatsApp Payments service was introduced earlier this year letting users send and receive money through the platform. Recent reports tipped that the UPI payments support has been rolled out to all users of the app. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same. In the meantime, it looks like the Facebook-owned messaging app is gearing up to add a useful feature to the payments service.

As per a PTI report, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a 24-hour customer support. Notably, this customer support is meant for the users of the UPI payments services, which could be rolled out official in a few weeks. The messaging platform is claimed to provide customer support through a toll-free number and emails.

The report cites a WhatsApp spokesperson stating that the customer support will be available in four languages - English, Marathi, Gujarati, and Hindi. However, the official confirmation regarding the same from the company is awaited. If the multiple language support is real, then the service will become popular even in tier 2 and tier 3 regions.

Given that a huge user base in India is using WhatsApp and its Payments service, the introduction of the 24-hour customer support will be a welcome feature. After criticism regarding its privacy policy regarding data sharing with Facebook, the company is updating its terms of service as well as privacy policy. It is said that the company will update the same before the official launch of the payments service.

The spokesperson is said to have been working closely with the NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India), the Indian government and bank partners. As per the updated terms, WhatsApp claims that it will not offer refunds and facilitate chargebacks once a payment is submitted. The report adds, "WhatsApp is not liable for unauthorized transactions. We assume no responsibility for the underlying transaction of funds, or the actions or identity of any transfer recipient or sender."

The spokesperson explained that users can connect with WhatsApp for queries regarding their payments service. However, they should approach their banks to get clarity on any payment related dispute or solution.