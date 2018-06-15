WhatsApp reportedly opens UPI payments to everyone

WhatsApp marked its foray into the digital payments market segment by introducing the Payments feature earlier this year. This feature lets users send and receive money from other users of the platform. But the same was not rolled out widely to all the users as there were some legal issues, especially with the third-party data sharing policy of Facebook.

After a few months of testing, it looks like this issue has been resolved and the UPI payment service is reportedly available for all users. There is no official confirmation from WhatsApp regarding the same. But an Entrackr report states that the company has rolled out the WhatsApp Payments feature to the masses.

While not all users have received the payments feature, one who has got the feature can invite the other users to use the same. It is very simple and all you need to do is just click on the payment option within the chat window. Though doing so will notify you that the user hasn't linked a bank account, the user on the other end will get the Payment feature invite.

WhatsApp Payments feature

WhatsApp Payments feature is a simple and handy one. It requires a simple setup process to be completed to start sending payments to other users on the platform. All you need to do is link your bank account with your phone number registered on WhatsApp and authenticate the same by providing the OTP. That's it! You can start sending and receiving money from other users right from the chat window. Get to know how to use WhatsApp Payments from here.

The downside of this payment feature in comparison to the others such as BHIM and Google Tez is that it imposes a limit of Rs. 5,000 per transaction. We can expect the same to be resolved and let users transact a higher amount in the future.

Soon after the rollout of the payments feature, the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform introduced two other useful features. Well, the talk is about an option to scan the QR codes and send money directly to UPI IDs. Besides these, another feature to request money from other users on the platform was also rolled out.