WhatsApp Users Unable To See ‘Last Seen’ Status On Android, iOS

WhatsApp users have been facing some issues with the app. A lot of people complained that WhatsApp went down on June 19 in India. The primary concerns cited were related to the privacy settings in the app, where the 'last seen' status wasn't showing. Although a lot of people complained, it was limited to select users.

WhatsApp 'Last Seen' Issues

Further, Down Detector, a platform that monitors such outages for popular platforms reports a 66 percent hike in reports of WhatsApp going down for users. Again, the issue was mainly related to the 'last seen' status disappearing for many. The report also noted that another 28 percent of users reported connectivity issues for WhatsApp alone.

What's more, the WhatsApp outage was faced by both Android and iOS users. Like most instances, people took to Twitter to complain about the issue. WABetainfo's tweet also noted that the privacy setting on WhatsApp wasn't updating.

At the same time, the issue was faced by only a portion of the users. The Mumbai Police official Twitter handle also posted on the matter saying it saw no hassles, confirming that not everyone faced the issue.

What’s up Mumbai? No ‘last seen at’ hassles here! If you are ‘typing’ a concern you will find us 'online' and ‘replying’ to you 24/7 #AlwaysUpForMumbai #MumbaiFirst — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 19, 2020

What's The Problem?

Surprisingly, no one knows the reason behind the issue WhatsApp users faced. Neither parent company Facebook nor WhatsApp has commented on the issue. That's not all. Just a few days ago, Facebook, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger also faced a similar outage in various parts of the world. Instagram users were unable to direct message.

Moreover, this isn't the first time either WhatsApp, Instagram, or Facebook is facing such an outage. A few months ago, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp faced a similar outage for millions of users across Europe, North America, and South America. Web users also complained of similar issues recently.

Normally, such occurrences happen when there's a severe load or other issues on the server-side. Since the tweets of complaints are already piling up, we expect the company to be working on it already. If you're still facing an issue with the WhatsApp 'last seen', we suppose it should be working fine in some time.

